There are new details about an investigation into alleged racial comments made during a Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) girls basketball game last December against De La Salle North Catholic School.
Following the game, and the reports of racial comments made by each of the teams' players, CMHS Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins told The Chief,
"We are deeply troubled as a school community at the severity of the accusations."
Two investigations resulted in the allegations. One by CMHS and the other by the Oregon Schools Activities Association (OSAA). Over the past four months, the Chief reached out to both CMHS and the OSAA for copies of the investigation results, but the newspaper did not receive the specific results.
The OSAA told The Chief that the actual investigation was completed in February. The Chief again reached out to CMHS for a statement and the results of the investigation. We were told that the school would issue a statement soon.
On the morning of April 20, Thompkins issued the following statement.
On December 14, 2021 there was a girls basketball game between De La Salle North Catholic and Clatskanie High School. Allegations of racial language were brought against the Clatskanie Girls basketball team, including a public Facebook post made by a (now-former) member of the De La Salle North Catholic coaching staff.
A thorough investigation was conducted by Clatskanie, where they could not find definitive-proof that the allegations had occurred. Following the Clatskanie investigation, the OSAA hired an independent investigator to look into the events. While the independent investigator could not definitively conclude that the alleged language was used, they felt that “more likely than not” racialized language was used.
Clatskanie and the OSAA believe that based upon the seriousness of the accusations and level of concern brought by the De La Salle community, that there is a strong need to improve safeguards and procedural steps to ensure an incident like this does not occur again. These steps have been laid out in the form of a probation by the OSAA. Our resolution from these events is to continue to educate and promote students at Clatskanie Middle High School that celebrate differences and embrace equality around them.
Down the road, we look forward to the possibility of doing this alongside the De La Salle North Catholic community.
Ryan Tompkins Clatskanie Middle High School Dean of Students/Athletic Director
After receiving the CMHS April 20 response, The Chief sent Tompkins the following questions in which he responded:
The Chief: You state in the release: "Our resolution from these events is to continue to educate and promote students at Clatskanie Middle High School that celebrate differences and embrace equality around them." Given this event, how specifically is the Clatskanie School District educating and promoting students now, and what more needs to be done to help students celebrate and embrace equality?
Ryan Tompkins: Clatskanie will (and has) been promoting equity and tolerance education with our student body:
- CMHS held implicit bias training for staff last school year and will provide it for student athletes/coaches through NFHS learn (National Federation of State High School Associations Learning Center) for the 2022/23 school year.
- CMHS with support of the OSAA Foundation's Equity and Diversity Grant, had a guest speaker presentation on equity for Martin Luther King Day.
-Clatskanie Athletics has applied to become an OSAA S.T.A.R. school. This will include actions regarding the posting of signage for sportsmanship and harassment reporting, communication procedures prior to contests, and utilizing the Public Address announcer for sportsmanship scripts.
- The CSD will continue to promote equity, with their recent implementation of a District Equity Team.
-The Clatskanie school board has been at the forefront of promoting equity and inclusion with their early adoption of the "All Student Belong" rule in October 2020.
The Chief: What do you hope the students involved and the parents of those students understand about what occurred during the game and how such alleged incidents can be damaging and should be avoided?
Tompkins: As they should, both the Clatskanie and De La Salle communities have vehemently supported their girls regarding the events from that night. Unfortunately, as both the Clatskanie and OSAA investigations have shown, there is no definitive way to determine the complete details of what was said. I feel for the girls from both schools and hope that these events have not affected their view of the causes of social justice in a negative way. In order to help prevent this from happening again, the following has been ensured:
1) A clearer path for the reporting of harassment
2) Establishment of a policy of action for addressing reports of harassment
3) Clear communication routines to ensure the protection of all student athletes from feeling unsafe or harassed during co-curricular activities.
------
The Chief has reached out to administrators at De La Salle North Catholic School for a response. The following is a response from Oscar Leong, President of De La Salle North Catholic School.
Although this has been very traumatic for our girls, coaches and community, I do believe a whole lot of good has come out of it that will positively impact student athletes of color in the short and long term future in the State of Oregon.
New and very meaningful protocols for ALL high school sports, game officials and how future incidents are handled have been created from this specific incident.
I am thankful for the help and support of both OSAA and the third party investigation team through this entire process - the voices of our girls, coaches and community were heard and validated by both the required action items and the probation brought upon Clatskanie HS as a result of the incident that occurred on December 14, 2021.
State and school officials continue to investigate alleged racial comments made during a Cla…
New Details posted at 1:15 p.m. Dec. 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.