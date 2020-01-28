The search for missing 45-year-old Kenny Lee Landreth of St. Helens continued on Tuesday morning, Jan. 28.
The search began Sunday night in the Warren area by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and on Tuesday searchers included Columbia County Search and Rescue, both ground searchers and searchers on horseback from CCSO’s Posse, OSP and Scappoose Fire with their drone, Washington County Search and Rescue and St. Helens Police, according to Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley.
Pixley said Landreth does have a medical condition that “escalates the responses,” but Pixley did not give specific details of that medical condition.
As of press time on Tuesday, Jan. 28, the search was concentrated in the area of Viewcrest Drive down to Scappoose Vernonia Highway.
Pixley said the search conditions are challenging.
“The challenges of this search are the terrain and lack of a lot of solid information,” he said. “We have had to piece together Mr. Landreth’s movements since Saturday. We have done that through solid police work and help from the community.”
Pixels said the terrain and the weather have also made the search more difficult.
“We utilized drones from OSP and Scappoose Fire on Monday with FLIR (thermal imaging) capabilities, but they had to be grounded due to the weather,” Pixley said. “If we can get a break in the weather, we can deploy them again.”
Pixley said since the search began, there has been community support to find Landreth.
“We have had a huge outpouring of community support during this search,” he said.
If you have any information about this missing person, call the Columbia County Sheriffs Office at 503-397-1521. Call 911 if you locate Landreth. Follow this developing story here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.