Groundbreaking at the ne River's Edge RV Resort. Read the full story in the Friday, April 9 print edition of The Chief.
A groundbreaking ceremony for River’s Edge RV Resort and Camping is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday April 3, at the site located at 1309 Swedetown Road in Clatskanie.
The owners said the project will be a key economic builder for Clatskanie promising to boost tourism.
“This project will bring tourism to town and not just through town,” River’s Edge owner Pattie Rathbone told the Chief in a published interview in mid February.
Rathbone said RV parks across the nation are of limited supply even as the RV industry is booming.
“For many, RV’ing has become an alternative lifestyle,” she said. “RV parks also provide needed housing for traveling workforces. The anticipated occupancy of the finished park will inject significant revenue sources into the city.”
In the following conversation, The Chief gets new insight about River’s Edge from the company’s representative Jonna Forbes.
The Chief: How many RV spaces and camping spaces will be available at the park?
Jonna Forbes: We will be somewhere between 90 and 96 pads with a few of the pads being double pedestal for high occupancy events.
The Chief: What will be the charges for RV spaces and for camping spaces at the park and what will that provide?
Forbes: We are working through those details, but we will base rates on the market. We are looking into Good Sam memberships along with others to make sure we can offer great, competitive rates for the avid RV’er.
The Chief: Following the groundbreaking, what specific work needs to be done to open the park?
Forbes: Groundbreaking includes site grading and construction prep. Then the installation of the infrastructure begins, including water, sewer, power, the streets and pads and the clubhouse. We are also doing an off-site water improvement for the city. There is lots to do bringing this park to life.
The Chief: When do you hope the park will officially open?
Forbes: We are hoping to be able to accommodate guests sometime in October.
The Chief: What is the best contact information we might publish for anyone interested in more information about River’s Edge RV Resort and Camping Park?
Forbes: Please contact Jonna Forbes, jonnaforbes555@comcast.net
The Chief: Feel free to add any other comments you might have.
Forbes: We look forward to getting started in this phase of the project and completing this dream. We’ve been working with the Rathbone’s for a number of years and are very excited to take the project to the next level.
We want to be a valuable asset to the community, be involved in community events and help make Clatskanie a destination. We appreciate the support of the city leaders and just look forward to getting started.
City reaction
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said in a Chief article published in February that the new RV Park will be a key economic boost to the city.
“It will be big-time aid to the local economy,” he said. “People filling the park will want to eat at local restaurants and shop at local businesses.”
The city has taken steps to make sure such a project would fit the livability of the community, according to Hinkelman.
“We have an RV park ordinance, so we would not have to worry about a transient population,” he said. “The ordinance puts time limits on the length of stay. There are provisions that would allow extended stays for workers to come it.”
