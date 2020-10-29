Update posted at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
A Grand Opening has been set for 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 for Rainier's HOPE Chest Thrift store.
Previous Chief coverage posted Oct. 25
Organizers hope to open the HOPE Chest Neighborhood Thrift Store on Nov. 1.
The store, located at 107 E. 1st Street, is just down the bock from Rainier City Hall and is set to be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week.
The store director, Kelly Miller, said HOPE Chest will offer the normal thrift store items, such as clothing for men, women and children, shoes, handbags, toys, books, knick knacks, kitchenware, tools, games, linens, and bedding.
The thrift store is an outreach from the nonprofit HOPE of Rainier, the local food pantry. Since 1988 HOPE (Help Our People Eat), has been dedicated to providing emergency service to those in need in the greater Rainier community, according to the organization’s website.
Miller directs HOPE of Rainier and she also oversees Turning Point, a social service operation in Clatskanie. She said her main reason for opening the new thrift store is to benefit the local food pantry.
“With the food pantry not being able to do our yearly fundraising this year, we have been hit hard and are struggling to find other ways to bring in money to support the food pantry,” Miller said. “Without monetary support for the food pantry, the whole of the community suffers.”
Miller said Rainier does not currently have a thrift store for the community.
“With so many families who have lost jobs, had their income lessened with the current state of affairs in our country, I feel it is needed for that reason,” she said. “People who have been impacted by the job losses cannot afford to supply their homes with the needed or wanted items at retail prices and offering these items a deeply discounted rate is beneficial for us all.”
Miller said the HOPE Chest Neighborhood Thrift Store will mostly sell used items but will also have brand new items for sale at reduced prices that are affordable to all.
“My hope is that a new retail store in Rainier will stimulate economic growth by bringing people from out of town to shop at our location,” Miller said.
For more information, contact HOPE of Rainier at 503-556-0701.
