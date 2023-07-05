The Lewis and Clark Bridge will close at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16 for up to eight days.
The closure is to allow crews to make repairs on the 93-year-old bridge across the Columbia River between Rainier and Longview, Washington, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
During the closure, crews from Combined Construction, Inc. will replace two of the bridge’s three expansion joints and a fractured floor beam. The repairs are necessary to ensure the long-term life of the bridge.
Pedestrians, bicyclists and emergency vehicles will be able to cross the bridge except for a 10-hour period during replacement of the fractured floor beam when no traffic at all will be allowed. The floor beam replacement is expected to take place during the first days of the closure.
The Lewis and Clark Bridge is the only span across the Columbia River between the Astoria-Megler Bridge at the river’s mouth and the Interstate Bridge between Portland and Vancouver. The closure may create hardships for communities along the Columbia River in Clatsop and Columbia counties in Oregon and require residents to reschedule medical and other important appointments.
An alternative may be the Wahkiakum County Ferry between Westport and Cathlamet, Washington, which will run twice an hour, 24 hours a day while the bridge is closed. The ferry, though, has extremely limited capacity and should be reserved for urgent matters that do not require an ambulance. Travelers choosing the ferry should be prepared for lengthy wait times.
“Safety is our number one priority during the closure of this critical bridge, for travelers, construction crews and those who need access across the river for life-saving medical care,” WSDOT Southwest Region Administrator Carley Francis said. “We are asking the public to avoid use of the low-capacity Wahkiakum County Ferry in order to prioritize its use for first responders, healthcare workers and patients needing medical care who can’t wait.”
The bridge expansion joint replacement project had long been planned. But last April 12, bridge inspectors discovered the fractured floor beam resulting in a 12-hour emergency closure. Prior to that discovery, the bridge was scheduled to close for up to six days for expansion joint replacement work. The closure has now been extended to accommodate the additional work of installing a new floor beam.
Some night single lane closures will be necessary after completion of the July 16 full bridge closure.
Depending on where people begin and end their travel, using a detour could add upwards of two and a half hours of travel time. People who use the Washington SR 433 Lewis and Clark Bridge to reach scheduled medical services should plan their travel with this in mind and contact their providers to confirm or reschedule appointments.
The public can stay up-to-date on news and closure dates by subscribing to project email alerts. For real time traffic updates in Oregon, go to TripCheck.com.
