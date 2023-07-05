Bridge Closure

The Lewis and Clark Bridge will close for up to eight days for repairs starting Sunday July 16.

The Lewis and Clark Bridge will close at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16 for up to eight days.

The closure is to allow crews to make repairs on the 93-year-old bridge across the Columbia River between Rainier and Longview, Washington, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

