Update posted Aug. 4
The No Swimming advisory continues this week in the Clatskanie River in the area around the city's sewer plant following last week's seal failure at the plant.
City officials said repair work on the seal is expected to occur later this week.
Previous Chief coverage posted July 31
The Clatskanie Sewer Plant has experienced a failure of its clarifier seal, which is used to contain effluent during the treatment process.
As a result of the failure, E.coli levels have reached a higher than specified level for treated water being discharged in to the Clatskanie River.
The City of Clatskanie, in cooperation with Columbia County, has closed the Beaver Boat ramp due to its proximity to the sewer plant. Signs have been posted downriver and upriver from the sewer plant warning of the hazard.
City of Clatskanie officials are recommending no swimming or water activities on the Clatskanie River near the plant.
City Manager Greg Hinkelman said the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is aware of the situation and has been advising the city.
"We will let the public know when the E.coli levels have returned to normal once the repair to the plant has been completed," Hinkelman said.
Parts have been ordered from an out-of-state company and Hinkelman said work to repair the failed seal could be completed by next week.
