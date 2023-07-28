NEXT Vision

This is a conceptual drawing of the NEXT Renewable Fuels biofuels plant at Port Westward.

 Courtesy

NEXT Renewables has withdrawn its application for the addition of a railyard to the diesel refinery at Port Westward.

The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) overturned Columbia County’s approval for the Houston-based NEXT Renewables LLC’s proposed 400-car railyard for the diesel refinery at Port Westward in November 2022. NEXT submitted a new application at a meeting with County Commissioners June 26.

