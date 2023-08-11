Joel Medina

Columbia River Fire & Rescue hired Joel Medina in December of 2020.

 Courtesy from Columbia River Fire and Rescue

Joel Medina has been fired from his position as Fire Chief of Columbia River Fire and Rescue (CRFR) effective immediately, following a vote of the Board of Directors at a regular session Aug. 8.

The meeting began with a surprise addition to the agenda, which included a motion to terminate Medina with immediate effect. After much discussion, the three new board members, Ryan Welby, Austin Zimbrick, and Rick Fletcher, voted to immediately remove Medina from his position.

