One man faces murder charges and another man is dead following what investigators are calling a domestic dispute in the Rainier area of Northeast Columbia County.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. April 29, Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Rainier area residence for a possible domestic assault involving a weapon. Deputies arriving on scene located a 57-year-old man from Deer Island with a stab wound to his groin area.
Deputies and Columbia River Fire & Rescue medics attended to the stabbing victim and called LifeFlight for a medical emergency helicopter to the area. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators learned the suspect had fled the scene prior to their arrival but deputies were able to identify him as 60-year-old Deer Island resident Harvey Knight. Investigators issued a multi-county alert to law enforcement agencies to watch for Knight and the vehicle he was believed to be operating.
A short time later, Portland Police officers were able to spot the suspect vehicle and they took Knight into custody. Knight was eventually brought to the Columbia County Jail where he was being held as of May 4, pending court dates.
The name of the stabbing victim had not been released by investigators at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.