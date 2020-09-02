Update posted on Sept. 2
On the evening of September 1, volunteer searchers and divers recovered the body of Mark A. Bunker Jr from the Columbia River, according to a release from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
The recovery was reportedly at a depth of 42 feet, approximately 300 feet offshore.
No other details were provided with the release.
Previous Chief Coverage posted on Aug. 31
A search was to resume Monday, Aug. 31, for a missing man who fell from his kayak in the Columbia River near Woodland, Washington.
On August 30, Cowlitz County 911 received a report that a kayaker on the Columbia River at Martin’s Bar, near Woodland, Washington, fell out of his kayak and did not resurface.
Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area with a boat and diver and also used a drone to search for the missing subject, identified as Mark A. Bunker Jr, 35, of Ariel, Washington. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Coast Guard sent additional boats and a helicopter to assist in the search. Other fishermen in the area also assisted in the search. Efforts to locate Bunker were unsuccessful.
Deputies contacted family members and witnesses at the scene where the subject had been fishing from the bank. The subject was using the kayak to take his fishing line out about 300 yards from shore and was seen falling out of the kayak as he dropped his line. He was not wearing a life jacket.
Bunker was reportedly last seen wearing a camouflage shirt, Carhartt jeans, and a black hat.
