Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper John Jeffries, is likely to spend Christmas at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland continuing to recover from critical injuries he suffered Nov.11.
The trooper sustained the injuries following a traffic collision with an armed robbery suspect on Highway 30, four miles north of St. Helens.
OSP Public Information Officer Stephanie Bigman said Jeffries’ condition remains unchanged from the Dec. 3 update, but that he is showing signs of recovery.
Coming together
Since the Nov. 11 incident, Jeffries has received an outpouring of support from the community, OSP, and the FBI, an agency he served dutifully for 25 years, according to Bigman.
Upon the news of the tragic incident, the FBI released the following statement commending Jeffries for his dedication and integrity in service to the agency.
“We are extremely grateful to the OSP, their leadership, and the OSP family, as they circle around Trooper Jeffries,” the statement reads. “Today and every day, OSP and the FBI will care for John and his family as he has cared for us.”
“Oregon State Police (OSP) requests your continued prayers and support as we care for one of our own, Trooper John Jeffries and his family,” an OSP release states.
Full statements from both agencies can be read in the attached stories.
With the help of an OSP trooper, Jeffries’ family members were able to bring Thanksgiving dinner to the medical center's ICU.
“It was heartwarming to see the family sit together in the family room and eat a proper home-cooked Thanksgiving Day meal together,” Bigman said, adding that the Jeffries family has received dozens of cards containing thoughts and prayers for the injured trooper.
“The Jeffries family continues to be overwhelmed by all of the love, support, well wishes, and overwhelming message of “HOPE” that they have received,” Bigman said.
If you wish to send your well wishes to the Jeffries family, please do so via email at ospsocial@osp.oregon.gov or via mail to Oregon State Police, Attention Trooper John Jeffries, 3565 Trelstad Ave SE, Salem, Or. 97317.
Suspect status
Following the crash that injured Jeffries, the suspect, 53-year-old John Thralls from Longview, was arrested and hospitalized for a time following injuries he suffered in the incident.
On Nov. 18, Thralls was booked, arraigned, and indicted at Columbia County Jail on three charges of Attempted Murder, one charge of Assault I, and one charge of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer(s) in a vehicle.
Thralls’ criminal history spans four states, including one felony elude in Columbia County, court records show.
Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier filed a motion Nov. 17 to increase the proposed $355,000 to $5 million-dollar bail, arguing the initial amount would be too low to ensure the defendant’s appearance at trial.
According to Oregon state law, the defendant would have to post $35,000, or 10% of the $355,000 bail to be released.
Thralls remains in police custody at $5 million bail as of Thursday, Dec. 23.
A court status hearing for Thralls’ is scheduled to be conducted at 11:15 a.m. place Jan. 10 at the Columbia County Courthouse to determine next steps for the defense and prosecution as they move forward with the case.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Friday print editions of the Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.