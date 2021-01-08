Friends, family and community members honored former Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter with a virtual candlelight memorial on Tuesday, the 10th anniversary of his death. Painter was shot and killed Jan. 5, 2011, while on duty in Rainier.
Painter’s widow Amy posted a Facebook message encouraging people to take part in the candlelight event.
“This is the 10th anniversary of missing our hero,” she wrote. “We really wanted to do something special but with COVID restrictions that isn’t possible, so let’s do it virtually. Please light a candle or do something in remembrance of Ralph.”
Painter said her husband had a love for the community.
“His daily schedule would be to drive around town and talk to people,” she said. “He made a difference in their lives just by the things he said to them. It was how he loved life. He passed that one to others without even knowing it.”
Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said Painter brightened the community.
“He was really involved and he always had a positive impact in our community,” Cole said. “While he was the police chief, he was Ralph to us.”
Cole said over the years, community members have remembered Painter on the anniversary by switching on a blue porch light at their homes. Blue is the color used to honor police officers.
Cole said he planned to synchronize his house Christmas lights on the night of Jan. 5 to the song “Spirit in the Sky,” which had been played at Painter’s funeral.
“We always do the porch lights to honor Ralph,” Cole said. “This time I wanted to step that up a bit with the music.”
Cole said he planned to broadcast the song over and over again the night of Jan. 5 on a low radio frequency at 88.5 FM so that people driving by could hear the music tribute on their vehicle radios.
“I consider Ralph my friend and I am doing my best to uphold his memory,” Cole said.
Painter said her family appreciates the support from the community.
“I want to thank the community for remembering him 10 years later.” she said. “It feels like there is more participation than in the past. We truly appreciate the community support.”
Each summer, the family holds a memorial run at the Rainier Jr./Sr. High School track in honor of Painter. This past summer’s run was held virtually due to the pandemic. Painter said she is hopeful the run can be held in-person next summer.
Donations for the run help support scholarships for local students continuing their education. Painter said they have raised approximately $40,000 since the run was first held in 2011. Ralph Painter was an avid runner and Amy said the run was established to mark his love for running.
Donations to support the memorial run can be made at ralphpainterrun@gmail.com.
