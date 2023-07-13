Lewis and Clark Bridge

The Lewis and Clark Bridge closes for eight days on July 16.

The Lewis and Clark Bridge will close at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, for up to eight days.

The closure will disrupt everyday traffic on the bridge. It will create substantial delays as commuters are asked to find alternative routes to cross the river through Portland, Astoria, and on the Wahkiakum County Ferry between Westport and Cathlamet.

Map of Detours

A map of alternative routes suggested during the bridge closure.
