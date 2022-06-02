Update posted June 2
Clatskanie Middle/High School and Rainier Jr./Sr. High School conduct senior graduations Saturday, June 4. The following story was first posted in April. We have added new details about the individual ceremonies in this update.
Previous coverage
Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) seniors graduating in June this year will have the opportunity to celebrate more than just the end of their high school careers.
“Most seniors are excited to graduate, but this group has been through a lot with the pandemic, (and) they’re now seeing that their hard work is paying off,” CMHS Principal Jeff Williamson said.
There are more than 300 students in the CMHS student body. Of these students, 42 are seniors, and 40 are on track to graduate, Williamson told The Chief.
Switching from Google to Canvas online learning in fall 2021 was one of several challenges putting strain on CMHS seniors who, along with other students across the country, had spent roughly two years adjusting to a brand-new educational landscape.
“That (fall) semester was rough,” CMHS Registrar Chris Boothe said. “That probably was our biggest struggle, was getting students over that hump of distance learning. (The challenge of) knowing that platform and being successful at it is probably where most of our hiccups came from.”
Williamson explained how the school’s administration overcame the challenge by developing a system to monitor student progress.
“At the beginning of the year, Chris ran all the reports for us to show the credits that students needed,” he said. “So we’ve worked very hard with every senior to meet with them and go over their schedule to make sure they’re hitting everything they need to graduate.”
Other actions taken by the school to ensure student success included “almost daily” check-ins with high school seniors, lessons in college and career readiness, and developing CMHS’ Freshman Success Framework.
“At the beginning of the year that was one of our frustrations because we meet with (seniors) and say you need to do this, this, and this,” Williamson said. “They were successful at it, and we proved that they would be successful. Then they began to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Due to a lifting of COVID-19 regulations, 2022’s ceremony will take place inside the high school gymnasium as opposed to last year’s, which was entirely outdoors.
Williamson characterized the school’s atmosphere leading up to June as full of excitement, with seniors anticipating their lives after graduation.
“Whether they’re going on to trade school, college, (or the) military, they’re very excited for their future,” he said. “We’re happy to be part of that.”
Clatskanie High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 2:30 p.m. June 4 at the CMHS gymnasium, located at 471 SW Bel Air Drive. For more information, visit the Clatskanie School District website.
Rainier Jr./Sr. High School
Rainier Jr./Sr. High School Principal Graden Blue also shared his insight on this year’s high school graduation.
There are currently 65 seniors on track to graduate, Blue said, noting that with the pandemic, they have had to “work diligently” to stay on track.
As with other schools, remote learning has challenged Rainier Jr./Sr. High School seniors. However, Blue said with a return to in-person learning, the situation has improved.
“The return to in-person classes has been helpful for students to receive the needed attention to regroup and to get back on track,” he said.
Blue concluded his statements with a piece of advice for graduating seniors.
“Students need to stay focused and not lose track during these last couple of months. They will go by quickly,” he said. “They should be checking in with the counselor and teachers to make sure that they are meeting all the necessary deadlines.”
The school’s administration is helping seniors stay on task by “closely monitoring each of the seniors to make sure they have the needed support,” Blue said.
Rainier Jr./Sr. High School graduation is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the school gym.
