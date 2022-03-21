Update posted March 21
It's back to normal at the Clatskanike wastewater plant, according to Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman.
"The Clatskanie sewer plant passed its E.coli test," he said. "So, we have opened the boat ramps back up. It is now safe to use the Clatskanie River for recreational purposes."
The boat ramps along the Clatskanie River were closed after the plant suffered another failure several days ago. Signs were posted alerting people to avoid contact with the river in the area of the sewer plant.
Previous Chief coverage posted March 17
Clatskanie's sewer plant could back operating normally within the next few days, following an unplugging episode.
The plant failed Friday, March 11. As a result of the failure, the plant was unable to properly treat the wastewater causing the E.coli levels being discharged into the Clatskanie River to be above permitted levels.
Signs were step up at the boat ramps on the Clatskanie River alerting people to avoid the contaminated waterway adjacent to the plant.
The City of Clatskanie commissioned a dive team from Klamath Falls to seek the root cause of the latest plant failure.
On Thursday, March 17, a crew from LiquiDision Tecnology positioned a ladder into the area of the sewer plant's clarifying system allowing their diver to enter the wastewater to inspect the clarifier seal, the origin of the clogged system. The seal is designed to contain effluent during the sewage treatment process.
During the inspection the diver pulled handfuls of debris from the seal returning to the surface and placing the debris into large plastic buckets on the plant's walkway deck.
Pending test results, the sewer plant will be back online and the signs prohibiting water activitiy along the Clatskanie River boat ramps will be removed.
The project’s cost was not finalized as of March 17. Hinkelman said the cost of the dive and repairs to the plant will come from the city’s sewer funds.
History
The last wastewater plant failure occurred in January after debris contaminated the clarifier causing a gasket/seal to be compromised. To resolve that failure, the city was able to drain the sewer plant, inspect the seal, remove debris and fix the seal.
The March 17 process required a diver, Hinkelman said, because the wastewater plant had effluent still within the system, not allowing the plant to be drained.
The plant is reaching the end of its service life and the city is currently in the process of contracting for the engineering and design of a new plant. Until the new plant is built, the city continues to make repairs and perform maintenance on the plant to keep it running, according to Hinkelman.
