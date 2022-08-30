Update posted Aug. 30

The Clatskanie City Council's Sept. 7 public session includes a scheduled discussion about establishing rules for RVs within the city limits.

RV Concerns

Clatskanie may soon develop an ordinance to deal with citizen complaints about transient and abandoned recreational vehicles.
2
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is the solution to the rise in fatal traffic crashes?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.