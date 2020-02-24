The victim of an unusual rescue is back safe on the ground today.
Columbia Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched at 10:32 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, to a technical rescue call on Ward Street in St. Helens, after a man was reportedly pinned inside the basket of a lift. The man was stuck after cutting a portion of a tree that fell inside the lift basket.
First responders said the man was not injured. Fire crews successfully helped to extricate him from the lift.
As a safety reminder, Columbia River Fire & Rescue officials are encouraging people to use caution when cutting trees during windy conditions.
