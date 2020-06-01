Before and After

These photos show the vacate house before the burn exercise and ad flames spread through the structure.

 Jeremy C. Ruark /The Chief

Clatskanie and Knappa fire district crews got up close and personal training during a live fire exercise on Saturday, May 31.

Big Fire
This house in remote Clatskanie was intentionally set a blaze as a burn-to-learn exercise on May 31.

A older, vacate house was used for the burn-to-learn. Fire crews spent the morning with six different burn lessons during the exercise.

Before the Flames
This vacated house was use for the live fire training exercise on Saturday, May 31.

In the Friday edition of the printed version of The Chief, read more about the history of this house and why the property owner donated it for the training.

