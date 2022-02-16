For the first time in Rainier history, Rainier cheerleaders are gearing up for a competition on the national stage before the dust settles on their State victory.
“We received permission months ago and fundraised,” Head Cheer Coach Lori Schimmel said. “With the help of our Rainier community, we are headed there!"
The USA High School Spirit Nationals is the season-capping goal for many competitive high school cheer teams and will showcase more than 7,000 athletes this year, according to the association website.
"We had to enter a virtual Regional competition," Schimmel explained, of bid-meeting requirements for the national event. "Not only did we do this, but we took third place in the Regional!"
On Saturday, Feb. 12, the Rainier Columbians outperformed six other 3A-3 Coastal Range League high school cheer teams at the 2022 OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union Cheerleading State Championship in Oregon City.
The Rainier cheer team scored 96.90 out of 120 possible points, one or more points higher than their competitors in every category.
Around 7 a.m., before the big game, the parents and families of the cheerleaders shared their messages of love, support, and encouragement on Facebook.
“As your mom, I couldn’t be more proud of the time and effort you put into this program and your team,” Schimmel said, in a message to her daughter Paige, one of nine cheerleaders on the all-star team. “You show up consistently, (and) you work hard. This is the moment where it’s going to pay off.”
For Rainier Jr./Sr. High School's pom-pom wielding athletes, the hard work did pay off.
State competition
At state, judges award teams final scores based on their skill mastery according to OSAA standards, measured by performance in three categories.
Three categories include building, tumbling/jumps, and overall routine. Each is worth up to 40 points, for 120 points total.
Building includes stunts, pyramids, and execution, Schimmel explained.
"Rainer typically does well in this category," Schimmel said. "Our girls work year-round to become strong in the weight room and during practices by lifting flyers over their heads for two hours."
"They love to be challenged with stunting," she added.
Stunts involve an individual, or flyer, being lifted above the performance surface by one or more teammates. Judges look at factors such as transitions, inversions, dismounts, and tosses in deciding how to score a stunt.
The Rainier Columbians' performance in tumbling and jumps gave them a competitive advantage this year, according to Schimmel.
"(Tumbling) had saved us," Schimmel said. "We have the most difficult team tumbling in our division with team tucks running and standing along with team layouts and back handsprings. None of our girls are gymnasts but have worked hard in the off-season taking private lessons to elevate their skill level which pulled us into a high score category."
Overall routine, the final category, is a broad category that includes formations, motions, crowd leading, voice, dance, showmanship, and routine composition, which the cheerleaders excelled at this year, according to Schimmel.
"Historically, the team who wins this overall score sheet wins the competition," she said. "Rainier has struggled with this scoresheet until the last two competitions where we received the highest marks we've ever received! It was a literal breakthrough for our team and just in the nick of time."
Schimmel said despite fighting "a battle week to week," ranging from an unforeseen COVID quarantine and kidney stones, perseverance is what pushed her girls to the finish line, aided by the support of the community and families.
"We hope to go out at nationals and make our town proud," she said.
The USA High School National Spirit Finals event kicks off Feb. 25-27 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. Tickets are on sale for $28.
Follow this developing story at thechiefnews.com and in Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.