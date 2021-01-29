About a mile from the Alston Country Store in Rainier, there’s a 4-foot tall box with a door and latch painted with words daring those passing by to “unlock your mystery.”
The box indeed contains mysteries— anything from books to hats to toys or food. It’s a community exchange box, and the contents are always changing.
The box is the creation of Meagan Dixon and her family. Using recycled building materials provider by her husband, and manpower provided by her children, Dixon created a community exchange box for passersby to connect with one another and get something they just might need.
Dixon, her husband and their four children, ranging from ages 4 to 12, each played a role in creating the box. She said the kids were eager to help build the box, knowing it would serve a good purpose.
“They get excited checking on a book or a toy and seeing if anyone’s used it,” Dixon said. “That’s always fun for them.”
She said she was first inspired by seeing the library boxes found in neighborhoods across the county and thought it would be a good way to connect with the community. When she came across another community exchange box in town she decided to build one too.
“I thought, ‘You know? This is the time,” Dixon said. “Especially with everything going on, there’s not a lot to do, theres always people that have needs. We thought it would be a good opportunity to give back as we can, and make sure that it’s free.”
She tries to make sure there’s always some sort of nonperishable food item in the box for people who might need a meal.
“Sometimes people won’t ask for help also,” Dixon said. “You don’t know, so I figure if we have something out there and they need it and don’t want to ask they can see if there’s something they need in there.”
At first it was solely up to Dixon and her family to continue to replenish the supply within the box, but as it has been up longer people have started to add their own items to the box, she said.
“For the first couple weeks it was definitely just us, then I started noticing different things,” she said. For example, someone left a hat with a note attached. Others have left shirts or other items. Her children will leave books and toys in the box for other kids to enjoy.
Dixon said she hopes that the exchange boxes catch on like the tiny libraries did when they were introduced, to give people a way to connect with one another during a time when traditional forms of connection are limited.
“I really like it. Especially right now with not being able to do much. On just any day, go ride around on back roads or something and still be a part of your community,” she said.
In the spring Dixon plans to add some plant starts to the selection, and eggs when her hens start to lay more regularly.
“I think at this time we all need to come together as best we can as a community and help each other in any way we can,” she said.
To unlock your mystery, head to Alston Mayger Road in Rainier and keep your eyes peeled.
