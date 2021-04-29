The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports six small earthquakes off the Oregon Coast near Bandon Thursday morning, April 29, ranging from 4.1 magnitude to 5.4 magnitude
The quakes were in the same region were two other small tremors occurred Wednesday.
No tsunami warnings were issued following the small tremors.
Oregon Emergency Management Geological Hazards Program Coordinator Althea Rizzo has said in earlier interviews that the area gets many earthquakes annually.
"They are so far away from the coast they don’t have any impact, other than just reminding us that earthquakes can happen at any time," she said.
Geologists have said there is evidence that a massive subduction zone earthquake will occur off the coast from northern California to British Columbia, with force similar to that which hit Indonesia in 2004, and Japan in 2011, during subduction zone earthquakes and tsunamis. Precisely when such a disaster would occur is difficult to pinpoint.
Oregon's Office of Emergency Management (OEM) encourages people to be prepared to be on their own for a minimum of two weeks following a major earthquake.
To learn more about protecting yourself during earthquakes, visit www.earthquakecountry.org/step5 and www.ShakeOut.org. For more information about disaster preparedness, visit the Federal Emergency Management website, ready.com.
