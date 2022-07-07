The Clatskanie River Bridge awaits repairs after sustaining “major rail damage” caused by a car crash, according to Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley.
At 1:06 a.m. Thursday, June 16, a single-vehicle rollover crash was reported at the Clatskanie River Bridge along Highway 30 in Clatskanie.
The driver reportedly suffered a broken leg and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The specific cause of the crash remained unclear as of press time.
The crash caused major rail damage on the eastbound side of the bridge, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) spokesperson Don Hamilton reports.
The rail damages have since been plugged with plywood by a repair crew, but the eastbound sidewalk remains closed to pedestrians.
A contractor is expected to bring in a scaffold for a temporary work platform under the bridge necessary for sidewalk repairs in the next few weeks after ODOT assesses the structural damages and develops a plan for repairs.
The estimated cost of repairing the structural damages to the bridge is around $50,000, “but that likely will change,” Hamilton said.
“This work may require periodic single lane closures of U.S. 30, although the schedule has not yet been set,” Hamilton said. “We hope to get the work started soon.”
