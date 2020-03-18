Turning Point's thrift store will be closed until further notice, according to a Facebook post.
Food boxes will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.starting Thursday, March 19 through a call-in system only. Those needing the food boxes are asked to call 503-728-3126 to place your food box order and schedule a time for your pick up.
"Please be patient during this process. We will continue to do our best to accommodate our community as we all go through this time. Thank you for your patience and understanding," the Facebook post reads.
Follow developments here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
