The turmoil at the Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) district continues to unfold as the CRFR board of directors approved a forensic audit of the district’s finances by a certified public accountant.
The district’s attorney, Akin Blitz of Bullard Law, brought documents before the board at an emergency board meeting on April 28 that included an engagement letter for legal services of Bullard Law to address issues facing the district and a litigation services engagement agreement between Bullard Law and accounting firm Merina+Company. Fire Chief Joel Medina requested Blitz’s services.
These documents were presented to the board in the interest of beginning an investigation into financial abnormalities raised by former employees and the local firefighters union against Medina, as well as investigating financial misdoings that Medina believes took place at the district before he arrived by current and past employees.
Blitz said that the audit he would direct would seek the truth between the opposing views of those who filed the civil lawsuit and the local union and the chief’s findings. The board voted unanimously to allow Blitz to hire an independent CPA to audit the district’s finances.
“The outcome of that will be, with respect to all of the financial concerns that are being raised by the chiefs, there will be clarity. Numbers like physics tend to be fairly objective,” Blitz said. “So there’s not going to be shades of grey, and there’s not going to be any subjective interpretation, such as what we’re seeing in the civil complaint that was recently filed in circuit court, and some of the union points of view that have been articulated on social media and other places.”
This motion comes amid ongoing controversy at the fire district. A civil lawsuit was filed against the CRFR and Chief Medina on April 7 by former employees Anika Todd and Jennifer Motherway, alleging sexual harassment, wrongful termination, retaliation, and a hostile work environment. A third employee, Monica Cade, joined the lawsuit on the same day as the CFRF emergency board meeting.
On April 10, the St. Helens Professional Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 3125, delivered a unanimous vote of no confidence in Chief Medina, and asked the board to remove him, partly due to their view that he was mismanaging district funds.
In a regular board meeting on April 11, Medina stated that he had presented documents to Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier that showed financial irregularities on the part of current and past employees and their family members before his arrival. Medina announced that Auxier is investigating these irregularities.
“Back in February, I took all the information and all the documents to the Columbia County District Attorney. The Columbia County District Attorney we have met with them three times already. He has found that the information in the documents that we gave him were not just credible but had merit, to the degree that he believes there are serious, serious things going on,” Medina said at the meeting.
During the emergency meeting on April 28, the board also discussed placing Medina on administrative leave. Board member Kelly Niles raised this notion. Niles equated putting the chief on leave to a police officer being put on leave following an officer-involved shooting. He referred to a past investigation within the district related to former CRFR division chief Ron Youngberg being put on administrative leave. Youngberg was investigated for policy violations and harassment but retired in 2016 before disciplinary action resulting from the investigation was taken.
Board President Hans Feige and board members Gary Hudson and Mark Kreutzer disagreed with the motion to place Medina on leave. Blitz also contributed that he did not believe an administrative leave would be necessary.
“The charges that are made in the circuit court complaint, and the allegations that were otherwise directed at the chief, have been investigated either by this board or an outside investigator, and those investigations and determinations are over,” Blitz said. “What we’re dealing with today is an audit based on circumstances which Chief Medina has brought forward, dealing with his concerns and considerations about public funds and public moneys. Most of which, if true, occurred before he got here.”
Blitz said that this isn’t a situation where the district is presented with any greater risk by the chief continuing on in his current position. Kreutzer said putting Medina on administrative leave would be “premature.” He also said that the district is being put in a bind by the investigation being conducted by the District Attorney.
“This board is pretty well handcuffed in what we can say about these investigations that are ongoing. You know, we’ve been told by the District Attorney, ‘Please don’t say anything to disrupt the investigation,’” Kreutzer said. “I understand that; I agree with it. Unfortunately, members of the community don’t necessarily understand that, and they think we’re just hiding stuff.”
There is no current timetable on when the forensic audit will be complete, but Akin said that Merina+Company could be in St. Helens as early as Monday, May 1.
Grievance meeting
The CRFR board of directors held a special meeting Monday, May 1, to address a grievance filed by the firefighters union, which relates to a dispute on the agreed wages for firefighters and firefighter-paramedics at CRFR.
The meeting lasted just under an hour, with the board resolving to begin exploring avenues toward arbitration.
The union is basing its argument on an appendix that outlines the pay that union members would receive, while the board says they signed the contract based on the written component of the agreement.
As a result of the miscommunication, the union said its members have been garnished wages they believe they’re entitled to under the contract.
The board says it was basing its pay on the written component of the contract, not on the appendix. Both the board and the union are seeking ways to resolve the dispute.
Follow developments at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of the Chief.
