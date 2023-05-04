Emergency Meeting

The CRFR Board and its command staff held an emergency meeting on April 28 and ordered an internal audit.

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

The turmoil at the Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) district continues to unfold as the CRFR board of directors approved a forensic audit of the district’s finances by a certified public accountant.

The district’s attorney, Akin Blitz of Bullard Law, brought documents before the board at an emergency board meeting on April 28 that included an engagement letter for legal services of Bullard Law to address issues facing the district and a litigation services engagement agreement between Bullard Law and accounting firm Merina+Company. Fire Chief Joel Medina requested Blitz’s services.

