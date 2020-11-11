While the COVID-19 pandemic has limited Veterans Days events in Columbia County, students from Piercing Arrow School in Clatskanie aren’t missing the opportunity to honor those who have served in the Armed Forces and those who are currently serving.
Several of the students joined school administrator Lori Sherman to carefully place small American flags in the grass surrounding the city’s Veterans Memorial Wall at Copes Park early Monday morning, Nov. 9 in preparation for Veterans Day.
Small sheets with the names of local veterans were attached to many of the flags being placed at the Veterans Memorial Wall. The chilly morning weather didn’t slow student Lillian Kratzer, 11, from placing dozens of the flags along the lawn.
“We are putting flags out today to honor the veterans who have died and those who are still serving,” Sherman said. “This is an important way to honor our veterans, living and deceased. And by having the students participate it gives them an opportunity to do community service and to know the value of what these men and women have done for our county in laying down their lives for our freedom.”
Hunter Guinther, 6, worked alongside his father, Brian, placing the flags. Brian Guinther served nearly 22 years in the United States Navy.
“Our freedoms are because of people like me that have served,” Brian said. “Our democracy is the best in the world based of average citizens giving up their years to defend our nation. We are a better county for it.”
See a special tribute to veterans in the Friday, Nov.13 print edition of The Chef.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.