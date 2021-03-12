The Rainier City Council has formally approved an ordinance that will allow the establishment of food carts in the city.
The ordinance approved at the city council’s March 1 public session takes effect 30 days from that date.
Under the ordinance allowing the food carts to be established, they would need to follow health and safety regulations and the operators would need to pay for a permit to establish individual carts.
Rainier City Administrator Jorgensen said a specific permit fee would be established for the food cart operations. The fee would be similar to what other cities are charging,” Jorgensen said. “It could be $100 to $200, enough to cover staff time, but we don’t want the fee to be a barrier. We want people to come to town.”
In an interview earlier this year, Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole told The Chief that the food carts would be a good economic boost for the city.
“We need to find a way that they fit into the livability out our community,” he said.
Depending on the number of food cart applications made to the city, Cole said allowing them along the riverfront might be a good location that could help draw people to the city.
“It is providing other opportunities for citizens and to bring people in and the carts could encourage others to start something, especially when COVID is over and people are getting out more,” Cole said.
Stop sign discussion
In other council business, resident Linda Turley testified that she is unhappy about the stop sign in front of her house on West C Street.
Mayor Jerry Cole said the city has received several complaints about motorists speeding in the area and pedestrians almost getting hit by vehicles. City staff considered options that included adding speed bumps but didn’t feel that would be appropriate. The stop sign does slow people down, according to Cole.
Councilor Brenda Tschida said she had received several complaints about speeding in the area. Turley said the stop and go traffic causes noise. She said she wasn’t bothered by the speeding and thinks speed bumps would have been better.
Cole said the city wanted to make it safe there and push through traffic to B Street, which has curb, gutters and sidewalks. Turley asked about citations written for speeders in that area. Police Chief Greg Griffin said police vehicles are very visible when they patrol the area, but people speed when they’re not around.
Councilor Mike Kreger said people walk on the street and there’s no sidewalk. He said he's almost been hit along the roadway a couple of times.
"People have had close calls while walking their dogs and kids ride bikes and skateboards down that street," Kreger said.
Councilor Richard Sanders said the stop sign was put where it was because of citizen input.
"Neighbors are safer because of it," he said.
Councilor Connie Budge said she grew up on that street and walks it.
"There’s fast traffic before and after working hours," Budge said. "One side has a walking area and the other is a gutter. It’s supposed to be a neighborhood street."
Cole said he would do a site visit to gather perspective on the noise levels and urged councilors to do the same. The city council could revisit the stop sign issue at its June meeting.
