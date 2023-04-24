The first paid female firefighter in Columbia County celebrated her retirement from the force with friends and family at El Tapatio Mexican restaurant in Rainier.
Amy Frigaard, who was hired by the Rainier Fire Department in 1998, retired in May of 2022 and the celebration was held on April 17.
After Rainier and St. Helens fire districts merged in 2002, Frigaard continued her work at the then-newly formed Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR).
Serving the community
Before being hired, Frigaard was a volunteer for five years, and her time in the service amounted to more than 25 years. Serving the community meant a lot to Frigaard during her time with the Rainier Fire Department and CRFR.
“Being able to help a lot of people, I mean, we kind of get called when it’s the worst possible moment, and to be able to help and get them to the hospital, or take care of them, it’s a pretty big honor to be able to do that,” Frigaard said.
This responsibility is what makes the job so worthwhile, but it also is one of the most challenging aspects.
“Sometimes you’re able to help, and sometimes, unfortunately, you can’t. You know, and, I don’t know, it’s got its highs, and it’s got its lows, that’s for sure,” Frigaard said.
Having retired a year ago, Frigaard has had time to reflect on what her time in the service meant to her. Some of the things she’ll miss most are the people she worked with and the outreach components of the job. Having spent “a third of her life” with her coworkers, Frigaard described the fire service as “a second family.”
Community Outreach
When she left the service, she worked as an engine boss and was certified to be an officer on the fire rigs, though she wasn’t paid as an officer for the department, according to Frigaard. She also worked as the Juvenile Fire Center Intervention Officer, which is a role that speaks to children about the dangers of playing with fire on behalf of concerned parents. One of the roles she also enjoyed was fire prevention education.
“Going into the classes and talking to all the kids from preschool all the way up to 5th or 6th grade about fire prevention,” Frigaard said. “Probably that’s what I’ll miss the most because I’ve really enjoyed working with the kids.”
Frigaard also took a lot of joy from spearheading the “Toy N Joy” program for the Rainier community, which helps get gifts and toys for families in need.
“I ran the Toy N Joy program for the fire department for 22 years,” Frigaard said. “We provided food for the families along with toys for each of the kids. That is something I will miss.”
Working with the CCSO
While Frigaard has retired from the fire service, she continues to serve the public and has taken a job at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) as a Control Technician. She works in the control room at the jail, and she controls the movement of people throughout the facility.
While the job is different from her work in the fire service, she still sees some similarities to her previous job. Walking away from the fire service, Frigaard feels she accomplished everything she wanted, and her time there fulfilled a longtime dream.
“You know, it was a job I’ve wanted for a long time. I mean, ever since I was a kid, it was something that I wanted to do. You know, I’ve always liked the public service jobs,” Frigaard said.
Who We Are is a frequent presentation by The Chief highlighting community members who are making a positive difference in the lives of others.
