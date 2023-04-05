Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) science student Junior Cameron Rowles has completed an entire skeleton of an emu.

The Student and The Bird

CMHS student Cameron Rowles with his emu skeleton.

The skeleton stands proudly in the school’s science lab. School officials said that with amazing know-how and lots of determination, Rowles managed to assemble all the bones of the great bird.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Do you think it's time to build a hospital in Columbia County?

You voted: