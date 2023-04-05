Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) science student Junior Cameron Rowles has completed an entire skeleton of an emu.
The skeleton stands proudly in the school’s science lab. School officials said that with amazing know-how and lots of determination, Rowles managed to assemble all the bones of the great bird.
“I have always loved science,” Cameron said. “I really enjoy animals,” adding he has three beloved dogs, and said he may become a veterinarian when he finishes his education.
Cameron said the process for building the animal’s skeleton was quite time consuming, taking him more than 80 hours to complete.
“I would come in after school and also work at it in science class,” he said.
While completing the skeleton, Cameron discovered one of the ribs of the large bird were missing. He talked to a CMHS teacher who had access to a 3D computer. A scan was produced, and they made a perfectly shaped rib out of resin.
Problem solved!
The bones had to be to be prepared for assembling so they were bleached in half water and half bleach. Cameron then assembled the skeleton using wire and hot glue.
The emu is the second largest bird alive, the first being the ostrich. Looking prehistoric, the emu has huge wings but does not fly. They can stand up to six feet and have long necks and legs and can sprint up to 30 mph.
“I just want to say that Cameron was self-motivated,” CMHS science teacher James Byrne said. “This was a massive project.”
“It was great having Mr. Byrne help me with the project,’ Cameron said. “I would come up and we would talk. He was always there with support.”
Cameron also received support from professors at Oregon State University, who answered any questions he might have had about his project.
Cameron is a busy student, competing in football, wrestling and track. He is also a National Merit Scholar.
When questioned whether he was interested in the well-known CMHS choir, he admitted that is one effort he is not involved in.
“It is a great choir, but I had to say said no, too many other things to keep me busy,” he said.
Cameron’s teachers agree that his future is bright, and he will be flying high in whatever career he chooses.
Who We Are is a frequent presentation by The Chief highlighting community members making a positive difference in the lives of others.
