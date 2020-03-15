Oregon Department of Transportation officials report the $11.1 million "A" Street Rail Safety Project in Rainier is making "excellent progress" and is on schedule to be completed by mid-July.
ODOT and the City of Rainier said the project is expected to significantly improve safety in the downtown area by separating the rail line from vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles, and creating one-way roads on either side of the tracks.
The project has been concentrated along an eight block section of downtown Rainier where an active rail line bisects the city’s main street and operates closely with vehicle traffic, pedestrians and bicycles creating a variety of safety hazards.
ODOT's Lou Torres said the project is over 60 percent complete.
What has been completed includes the:
- Realignment of the rail tracks, including “day-lighting” the tracks to eliminate the asphalt road surface over the track and exposing the railroad ties and aggregate base.
- Construction of a new curb and gutter to physically separate the rail line from all other modes of travel.
- Construction on the north side of “A” Street that includes base paving, and new storm drains, sidewalks, curbs, ADA compliant ramps, illumination conduits and pole bases.
During the week of March 16, work will begin on the south side of the street where most of the same features constructed on the north side will be added. That work will continue through May.
"In June and July, the project will wrap up with final top lift paving and the railroad installing new crossing arms and signals," Torres said.
In a related but separate project, the city of Rainier had earlier completed the A Street Parking Plaza and is improving freight movements on Veterans Way.
The project is using multiple contractors working in close cooperation with the Portland & Western Railroad (PNWR), ODOT and the City of Rainier.
Including the new A Street Plaza and upgraded city utilities, the total cost of the project is $11.1 million with funding coming from nine different sources including a Connect Oregon grant and PNWR required match, ODOT’s Rail and Public Transit Division, Oregon Legislatively approved Regional Solutions funds, Business Oregon and City of Rainier.
Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zones.
To learn more about the project, visit the web site at https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=19462. For updates about traffic, go to www.TripCheck.com or call 511.
