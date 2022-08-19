A Rainier, Oregon man has been sentenced to federal prison for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and transporting her from her home in Ilwalco, Washington to Rainier.

Sentenced

James Donald Cooley

James Donald Cooley, 61, received 120 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release during sentencing Monday, Aug. 15.

