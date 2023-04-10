One of the largest cargo ships to be on the Columbia River, traveled from Seattle, past Astoria, to Portland this week.
The vessel, MSC Katie, is 1,200 feet long and 158 feet wide. The MSC can carry 12,400 20-foot containers. The large ship was built in 2012 with a deadweight of 154,792 and gross tonnage of 140,096.
The MSC is moored in Portland and will next depart for Vancouver, Canada, passing by Rainier, Clatskanie, and Astoria.
