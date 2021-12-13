Parents have been notified and investigations launched following two separate school threats in Columbia County this week.
The first incident occurred at the Rainier School District. Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said officials learned that on Dec. 6, two students at Hudson Park Elementary made threats to harm other students.
In the second incident, police were called to St. Helens Middle School after school administrators said a student told a classmate not to show up for school the next day, claiming that he was going “to shoot it up.” School officials were quickly notified, and local law enforcement responded without further incident.
Rainier incident
Hattrick wrote in a Dec. 7 letter to parents that the Hudson Park Elementary incident was immediately investigated by the district and law enforcement.
“We cannot disclose details of the incident but can inform you that it is being handled swiftly and appropriately,” Hattrick’s letter reads. “While we know that parents would like more specific information about the incident, we cannot share details in order to preserve confidentiality and also so as not to interfere with the investigation.”
Students impacted in the threats were informed the day of the incident, and the school district alerted the school community the following day, according to Hattrick.
No one was hurt in the incident.
“The safety of students is our highest priority,” Hattrick wrote.
At the end of his letter, Hattrick issued a reminder to parents to be conscientious about the premature spread of information during an open investigation.
“I know that social media is often a place to share information, but I would respectfully ask that when issues involving students occur, please contact the building principal or myself via email,” according to the letter. “We cannot engage in these types of inquiries on social media out of respect for all and out of respect for due process.”
“Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have specific questions. Thank you for your advocacy, concern, and support during these challenging times.”
Read the superintendent’s full letter attached to this story.
As school district's work to navigate through the pandemic, a shortage of teachers, and fund…
While full details of the incident have yet to be released, Hattrick said he wants to assure parents and community members the district takes measures to protect students and any incident that has the potential to impact student safety very seriously.
“When there are alleged threats, we must first notify any student who has been threatened,” he said. “Once the situation is better under control, we also communicate with the school community.”
Hattrick said the district currently offers a notification system for parents to inform them of incidents and events on campus.
“Families can opt into our automated alert system where families get text, email, and phone calls alerting them to announcements,” Hattrick said. “If anyone wants to enroll please contact your child’s school.”
According to Hattrick, Rainier School District has three clinical staff on campus and is supported by Columbia Health Services. Currently, staff are working on supplementing the resources with lesson plans to teach students about student safety, bullying, and other behaviors.
“Our campaign will center around kindness, compassion, and care for others,” Hattrick told The Chief.
Federal advisory
Just one day prior to the Hudson Park incident, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy issued a public health advisory on the growing mental health crisis among youth and children.
According to Murthy, the number of children and youth exhibiting depressive and anxiety symptoms nationwide doubled over the course of the pandemic.
In a Sept. 29 Chief Guest Column, Grace Bullock, PhD., the Senior Mental Health Officer at the Oregon Department of Education (ODE), said the department launched the Care and Connection Campaign to encourage schools throughout the state to foster welcoming, inclusive, communities for students and nurture social bonds.
“School districts across the state can promote student mental health by dedicating time each day to activities that build care, connection and community, and allowing staff and students the opportunity to make meaning of their experiences,” she said. “These types of activities and trust building exercises are particularly important and meaningful now, as many students spent much of last year apart from their peers and trusted adults outside their home.”
Resources
The Rainier Health Center is located on the Rainier High School campus, 28168 Old Rainier Road in Rainier and offers youth mental health services from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Call 503-556-2178 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Clatskanie School District recently adopted a School Based Health Center (SBHC) to increase the scope of mental health services for students to cope with difficulties set off by the pandemic.
The center is located at 471 SW Bel Air Drive on the Clatskanie Middle/High School campus. The mental health services are available to students from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. The center can be reached at 503-728-5181.
Call your local school for more information about student mental health resources. To reach Northwest Connections, a 24-hour mental health crisis hotline in Columbia County, call 1-888-552-6642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.