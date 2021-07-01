Graden Blue will begin a new chapter in his life on June 30.
Blue has been the Rainier Jr/Sr High School principal and athletic director since 2018. In all, Blue has served the Rainier School District for the past 11 years.
Blue is set to retire June 30. Before he leaves office, Blue took a few moments to talk with The Chief about his career and what’s ahead.
The Chief: Why are you leaving the position now?
Graden Blue: Plans were to retire a year from now, however some family circumstances arose that needed my attention and support at home on a daily basis. Getting the students back to school was my goal before the end of the school year.
The Chief: What has been the main challenge you faced as principal and how did you navigate to overcome that challenge?
Blue: The past couple of years brought many challenges in the field of education, which we will recover from and overcome. Students, staff and parents have all had the task of learning how to teach remotely. The challenge has been to restructure ourselves not once but twice this past year. Each time we changed methods of teaching it was like restarting the year and learning how to navigate all over again. Add to that the challenge for changes in state and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) requirements on almost a daily basis.
The past year and a half has been the greatest challenge of my career, it has been a steep learning curve for everyone. Every time you thought you had it figured out something caused it to change and we would start over again. Conflicting standards and risk levels by county, OHA, Governor and Oregon School Activity Association (OSAA) made it hard for families to navigate and understand.
The Chief: What have been the top rewards you take away from your time with the district?
Blue: Rainier is a great community, very supportive of the schools. I have enjoyed my connections with the students and their families, many have become lifelong friendships. I will remember the visits with community members along the sidelines of football games and after special school events and concerts.
We have seen a continued increase in graduation rates and an expansion of student offerings to include college and career CTE related courses.
I have seen several teachers and staff come and go during my time with the district. Each has brought something unique to the table. Rainier has always been a starting point for new teachers as a result they will hold fond memories of starting their career. Many of those staff members have never left and have helped to maintain stability and to create homegrown traditions. This group of individuals has allowed me to be their team leader and as a result we have together created a special bond of friendships as colleagues.
Sports have always been a large part of my life. I have had the opportunity to serve as an Athletic Director in addition to my duties as an administrator for the majority of my time with the district. Athletics have kept many of our students on track and have had great support from their coaches in supporting them in the classroom and on the field. I will return from time to time to watch them compete.
I have had great mentors within the district over the last eleven years. I have had two superintendents that I have worked with, each has allowed me discretion to work within my responsibilities and to grow from my decisions. They have both been very supportive.They will be lifelong colleagues and friends.
The Chief: Briefly, what is your advice to the person selected to be the new principal?
Blue: Make yourself visible to the community and students. Attend as many of their activities as possible. Reach out to your staff for their ideas, then work with them to implement as many of their ideas as possible. Don’t trap yourself in your office, get out and mingle with students and staff. Be the leader of the school with fresh ideas.
We are coming off the pandemic next year and education will have a new look because of what we have experienced, be ready for the change. A high school principal will spend long hours each day and some weekends to get the job done. It would be easy to overlook the responsibilities you have for your own family,
The Chief: A brief background.. When did you start with the district, what was your starting position and when did you become principal?
Blue: I started with the district in August of 2010 as the Asst. Principal, midyear of 2013 I was made the Interim Principal, hired as Co-Principal from 2013-2018, and finish as the sole Principal from 2018-2021.
The Chief: Feel free to add any other comments you might have.
Blue: I am excited to be entering into retirement. I look forward to spending more time with my 14 grand kids and traveling with my wife. She has supported me over the years allowing me to spend all day, late into evening and some weekends doing what I enjoyed most, supporting students as they navigated through middle and high school. It has been a very rewarding career. I have developed great relationships with students, their parents and the staff of the Rainier School District.
This will always be a time in my life that I will look back on with fond memories.
The Chief reported earlier that Michelle Tullock takes office July 1 as the new principal at Rainier Jr/Sr High School.
