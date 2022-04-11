It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity no one ever imagines will happen to them.
To ring it is an act of strength. Its chime signifies hope for a brighter future: no more hair loss, no more scans, no more painful treatments, and no more waiting for bad news.
“Once you don’t get to ring the bell, they don’t let you come back,” said Stephanie Clune, a Rainier resident and friend of breast cancer survivor Kay Steele.
Remission is no small feat, and ringing the bell is a symbolic rite of passage for many cancer patients.
After Steele, declared cancer-free, was denied ringing the bell at the hospital where she received treatment due to COVID-19, Clune launched a fundraiser to purchase Steele a bell of her own.
“She had expressed how that hurt, because that’s something that means a lot to people going through (cancer),” Clune said.
Clune stressed the importance of giving Steele “closure” before her April 26 surgery to treat radiation burns she sustained after treatment.
The bell plus shipping and handling fees cost $300, which Clune said she purchased with her savings and community donations.
Bell’s history
The End of Cancer Treatment Bell has its origins in the United States Navy, according to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas.
As reported by the center, a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy, Irve Le Moyne, was undergoing radiation therapy for head and neck cancer and told his doctor, Kian Ang, M.D., Ph.D., that he planned to follow a Navy tradition of ringing a bell to signify “when the job was done.”
According to legend, he brought a brass bell to his last treatment, rang it several times, and left it as a donation. The bell was later mounted on a wall plaque at the Main Building’s Radiation Treatment Center.
Bell-ringing ceremonies are often attended by family and friends and are held to mark a milestone in cancer treatment.
The diagnosis
Kay Steele, also known as “Miss Steele” of Clatskanie, has worked at the Chevron Food Mart in Rainier for over a decade and received her Stage I breast cancer diagnosis in July 2019.
“I had long hair before,” she said. “It would come out in clumps, and I would just sit and cry. I didn’t realize how much identity I put in my hair. But it was horrible to see on my shower walls or my pillow or in my hand.”
Breast cancer survival outcomes are dependent on two factors: a person’s diagnosis and treatment according to the Susan G. Komen website, which reports that the five-year breast cancer survival rate is between 98 and 100% for patients diagnosed with Stage I breast cancer and between 66 and 100% for patients with Stage III breast cancer.
Though it is more commonly seen in women, both men and women are at risk of developing breast cancer. In 2018, the most recent available data, there were 129.3 cases of breast cancer per 100,000 women. For men, that rate was 1.3 per 100,000.
Although losing her hair was emotionally devastating, Steele later developed a sense of humor about it.
“When it first came back, it came back as a straight-up mohawk right at the top of my head, and I’m like, there’s no way I would have ever done this to myself,” she said. “God, you’re funny.”
While the chemo and radiation therapy are over, Steele is still a long way from recovery.
“As of right now, I’m still in remission. My blood counts are all good,” Steele said. “I was hoping to get this double mastectomy so it won’t happen (again), but they’re afraid they won’t have enough skin to close me."
“I can’t do this constant anymore and fake being happy at work,” she added, her voice breaking. “It is so hard.”
With the medical bills piling up, Steele found her saving grace in the Rainier Police Department. Led by Police Chief Greg Griffith, the police department held an October fundraiser for Steele at the Rainier Chevron Food Mart.
Steele has since returned to work.
A 'beautiful aura’
Having fled from a domestic violence situation, Clune said Steele was the first person that took her in with open arms when she arrived in Rainier four years ago.
“She welcomed me into the community when I ended up coming here with no family,” Clune said. “I call her mom. She’s like a mom to me.”
According to Clune, the two connected over shared experiences.
“Me and Miss Kay got to spend some special quality time together when we talked about our disabilities issues,” she said. “She told me that I had a beautiful aura around me, and she said that the first time she saw me, she knew God had sent me to her.”
“I feel like God has brought us together,” she said of their relationship. He’s shown me I have a purpose.”
Steele spoke similarly from the heart, saying, “Stephanie and her mom touched me in a way that was unique. They’re kind of hardcore, and I like that because I’m a hardcore kind of girl too.”
As Steele counts down the days leading up to her surgery, feelings of fear and uncertainty give way to hope for a pain-free, comfortable life.
Simple joys she looks forward to after surgery are “taking Peanut for a walk” and walking upstairs “without exasperation.”
“I would like to get back to work, feel free, be pain-free, and just do God’s work,” she said.
The bell-ringing ceremony in honor of Steele’s remission is open to all community members who wish to attend. The ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 16, at Rainier City Park, W A Street, Rainier, OR.
