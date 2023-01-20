They’re back!
Two graduates from Clatskanie Middle/High School have returned to a cable television reality show.
Christina Manning and her sister Jessica Dunagan first appeared on the TLC Network’s “Meet the World’s Most Extreme Sisters” in the spring of 2021. The series follows a group of sisters during their everyday lives.
In a published interview with The Chief as the new series began in 2021, Manning said the show is designed to give viewers a close and personal inside look of relationships between sisters.
“This show captures our relationship in its purest and most raw form,” she said. “We are extremely close, and the viewers will learn that even with an unbreakable bond, there are challenges that come with that. It has affected all areas of our life and we get to share the ups and downs with viewers.”
The Chief has recontacted the two sisters for an update about their role and the impact of the reality show on their lives.
The Chief: How is it that you two are still on the show?
Christina Manning: We were asked to come back alongside the Australia twins Anna and Lucy.
The Chief: How has this reality show changed your life, what's been the impact?
Manning: It hasn’t really changed our lives. It’s added extra perks as far as still getting to film and be on the journey with the show. We get noticed when we are out and there are perks with the fame.
The Chief: What have you learned about yourselves by being involved in a nationally broadcast TV reality show?
Manning: We have learned that we have a thick skin because there’s a lot of hate and bad comments and it doesn’t even phase us. And we also learned our sister bond is super close as we watch back our journey.
The Chief: What are the disadvantages of being involved in the show and what are the advantages?
Manning: Disadvantages: We do get picked a part like people really know our lives, but they don’t. We film for hours and only a small clip gets used of all the footage. Advantages: We get lots of love and fans plus more money.
In a follow-up interview with The Chief in August 2021, Manning said she is prohibited by contract to reveal what the two earned during the production of the TV series but in the April interview with The Chief, she did say the glitter and glitz of television hasn’t clouded her and her sister’s fond memories of small town life in Clatskanie.
“My sister and I moved to Clatskanie when we were 10 years old,” she said. “We went to Mayger Grade School, middle school, and Clatskanie High School. We loved growing up in a small town and we often return home to visit our brother, Justen Brown and our best friend Kayla Spaulding, who still live in Clatskanie.”
Manning said the essence of the television series is aimed at viewers’ hearts.
“Our hope is to show viewers - that no matter what - when you have a sister bond, nothing can come between that,” she said. "We open up and share our dynamic with so much vulnerability, and we want to touch people's hearts with our story. We also want the residents of Clatskanie to know, that even growing up in a small town, your dreams can come true!”
Manning also told The Chief in the 2021 update that the TV reality show has presented both challenges and rewards to the two sisters.
“I definitely feel like it’s been hard to re-watch some of the episodes because it was such a challenging time in my life. But my biggest reward is when my fans will message me and tell me that I have inspired them to use their intuition and open up the gift that they have within themselves. Knowing that I helped someone to feel comfortable and confident to use their abilities and to express who they are is so rewarding.”
