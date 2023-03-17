Feb. 28, 2020, was the date of the first COVID diagnosis in Oregon.

Three years later, we are still navigating the waters of the pandemic, but the storm has calmed considerably. After three years of uncertainty, lockdowns, masks, and immunizations, a return to normalcy seems within grasp.

COVID Risks Remain

“If you haven’t been infected, you will probably get infected at some point, and if you’ve already been infected, there’s a very high likelihood that in the future, you will get reinfected; that’s just the nature of this virus. But the tools we have through vaccination and anti-virals do work."

Dr. Katie Sharff, Chief of Infectious Disease for Kaiser Permanente Northwest
