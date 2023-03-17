The Clatskanie School Board has selected Dr. Danielle Hudson as the district's new superintendent.
The board made the decision during its regular monthly meeting March 14 and Board Chair Megan Evenson released the following statement.
"The Clatskanie School Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Dr. Danielle Hudson as our new Superintendent of Schools beginning July 1, 2023.
After an extensive search and interview process, with the help of the OSBA (Oregon School Boards Association) team, we were able to find a highly qualified Superintendent.
We want to thank all of the community members who participated in our “Meet the Candidates Day” and provided their input. Dr. Hudson comes to us with a wealth of experience that will help Clatskanie schools continue to improve and provide a quality educational experience for all of our students.
We look forward to working with her! Throughout the spring Dr. Hudson plans to spend some time in our district with our interim Superintendent, Ken Parshall, to meet students and staff and familiarize herself with our community, please join us in welcoming her!"
Hudson statement
Dr. Danielle Hudson also released a statement following her appointment as the new Clatskanie School District Superintendent.
"I am so excited I have been selected to serve as the Superintendent of the Clatskanie School District.
In the short time that I have spent in Clatskanie, I have been impressed with the way the school board elevated student voice throughout the hiring process, the board’s commitment to providing a high-quality educational experience for every student, the sense of community that has been cultivated by the dedicated staff at the schools, and the investment by the city in the future of our youth.
I am looking forward to becoming an active member of the Clatskanie community and working alongside Clatskanie students, educators, and families to enhance the educational experience and social-emotional well-being of Clatskanie youth as they prepare for post-secondary success."
Background
The Clatskanie School Board and Screening Committee interviewed five superintendent candidates, Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The five were selected from the 13 candidates who initially applied for the open position that has been advertised through OSBA (Oregon School Boards Association). Immediately following the interviews, the school board selected David Marshall and Danielle Hudson as the two finalists for the position.
In a published interview with The Chief in November, Evenson defined the qualifications for the new superintendent.
“We are looking for a leader that is going to put kids in our community first, that is our priority, and to empower the district administration and staff to do their very best for kids,” she said.
The pay range for the Clatskanie School District Superintendent's position is between $135,000 and $150,000, according to district officials.
Hudson replaces Cathy Hurowitz, who resigned in November after serving the district for five years.
