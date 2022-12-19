Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

There is an innovative program at Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) that the students say they love, although it involves no texting or connecting to Instagram. Instead, they are connecting hands-on to their environment at the Clatskanie Community Garden next to Cope’s Park.

Taught by James Byrne, this sought-after agriculture class emphasizes sustainable decision making.

2
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are you doing to ease holiday stress?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.