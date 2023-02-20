Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman will be spending more time at the Oregon Capitol building in Salem over the next few weeks lobbying for $16.1 million dollars.

Hinkelman said the additional state funding is needed to allow his city to replace its aging sewer plant.

The Sewer Plant

The city’s sewer plant is located at 100 NW 4th Street in Clatskanie.
Repair Project

A diver emerges from the sewer plant's wastewater pool during a repair project in 2022.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for Spring?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.