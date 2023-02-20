Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman will be spending more time at the Oregon Capitol building in Salem over the next few weeks lobbying for $16.1 million dollars.
Hinkelman said the additional state funding is needed to allow his city to replace its aging sewer plant.
This follows Hinkelman’s successful work in gaining $10 million from the last Oregon Legislature to build the wastewater treatment facility and a $720,000 community development block grant for the engineering and design of the new plant that will be built at the same location of the current facility at 100 NW 4th Street in Clatskanie.
In a published interview with The Chief in December, Hinkelman said the required geo tec assessment needed for the plant construction revealed that the soils at the site are liquifiable.
“If we build on the existing the ground, the plant would likely not survive an earthquake, so we have to shore up the ground so that the new plant can meet seismic requirements,” he said.
This week, Hinkelman told The Chief he has gained support for the funding from local legislators, but still needs to qualify as the legislature reviews its capital funding requests.
Funding breakdown
Hinkelman said the additional funding will include costs for phase two and phase three of the new plant.
“We have to do significant preparations to the site in order to build on it,” he said. “Right now, that preparation cost is approximately $6 million. The additional cost would be for phases two and three of the project. That will include building a new lab, a shop, a new facility for the ultraviolet lights, which are part of the treatment process to kill additional bacteria, and a new storage facility for the sludge.”
The treated sludge, also known as cake, is the end process, which Hinkelman said is produced by pressing all the water from the waste material.
“We apply it to city owned lands,” he said. “It works as a fertilizer.”
Challenging history
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued a $2,800 fine to the City of Clatskanie in Dec. 2022, following repeated sewer plant failures. The violations are of the DEQ’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NEPDES) permit that regulates the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
This fine is a result of two incidents that happened within weeks of each other earlier this year, according to Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman.
“The sewer plant experienced failure of a seal within the clarifier that resulted in high levels of E.coli that were discharged into the Clatskanie River in January and March of this year,” Hinkelman said.
Following the discharge, the city closed the Clatskanie River and issued warnings to the public not to use the river on both occasions of the plant failure.
The failure of the seal also impacted other categories of reporting that showed elevated levels of Effluent limits; Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD’s) and Total Suspended Solids (TSS), according to the DEQ.
Hinkelman said the city conducted a thorough review of each failing and determined that excessive debris was getting into the treatment system, which was caused by issues with the debris removal system, also known as the headworks, that required adjustments to a screen-cleaning brush and the replacement of a gear box.
Part of the fix included hiring a diver to go into the wastewater area of the plant to remove the debris from the seal.
Next steps
Hinkelman acknowledges that asking for more state funding will be challenging.
“It is a pretty competitive process,” he said. “But inflation and supply chain issues are driving up costs. We are not the only entity facing such increasing funding challenges. COVID money has been appropriated, which means we now have to look for additional funding to cover the unanticipated soil issues and inflation.”
Hinkelman said he is also reaching out to Oregon’s congressional delegation for federal funding assistance.
