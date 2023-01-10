The Shop

The shop stood proud and true at 122 W B Street in Rainier.

 Courtesy

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Karol Lee Byrnes is a homesteader, a horse tamer, a mother, a grandmother, an identical twin and the proprietor of Karol Lee’s Beauty Shop.

The familiar sign, adorning Highway 30 since 1977, proclaiming “Karol Lees Beauty Shop” has come down and the furnishing have been packed up and moved.

1
1
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you and your family prepared for natural disasters?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.