Karol Lee Byrnes is a homesteader, a horse tamer, a mother, a grandmother, an identical twin and the proprietor of Karol Lee’s Beauty Shop.
The familiar sign, adorning Highway 30 since 1977, proclaiming “Karol Lees Beauty Shop” has come down and the furnishing have been packed up and moved.
As of Dec. 13, Karol Lee has retired after 56 years, much to the disappointment of her many longtime customers.
“Many of her customers have been with her for many, many years,” Karol Lee’s twin sister, Kay Heflin, President of the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum said. “They hate to see her leave.”
Karol Lee agrees with her sister on what her absence will mean.
“Some of my clients, I style their grandchildren’s hair,” she said. “And some of their children retired long before I’m retiring. But it is time.”
When Karol Lee graduated high school, she immediately entered Longview Beauty College where she earned her cosmetology license. She worked for several years at Venus de Milo, a Rainier salon, before opening Karol Lee’s.
Asked if she thought she would be practicing her profession for so long, she said, “Well, I really love what I do. I have always loved it. The best part of course, is all my wonderful customers,” she said, adding the only negative aspect of her long career is the many customers that she has come to know and love who have passed.
“I have gone to many funerals of my customers who had become dear friends,” she said.
Karol Lee has seen the business change over the years from shampoos and sets to more casual styles. And she has always kept up with the trends by attending cosmetology shows. “I did it all - from haircuts to highlights,” she said.
Karol Lee is indeed a busy woman. She lives with her husband on Silver Lake, near Toutle, Washington about an hour away from Rainier, where she tends to her many animals, including the now tamed Mustang horses.
“I work with them about a year until they are calmed down,” she said, her modesty at this foreboding task intact.
Her latest venture is the rehabilitation of miniature donkeys.
“Some of their hooves were so bad they were said to be unsalvageable,” she said. But with her patience and skill, she has rehabbed the hooves so that the animals can once again walk unencumbered.
Karol Lee said she is confident that her customers will find new hair salons and she said appreciates all the support she has received for the past 56 years.
The new owners of the building will operate a gift and consignment shop and plan to open in January.
In the Dec. 27 Chief's story about Karol Lee's Beauty Shop, we want to clarify that Karol Lee Brynes is still the owner of the building. The new business going into her shop location will be renting the space from Karol. We are happy to set the record straight.
