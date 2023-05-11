The $7.9M 4-year Columbia County Sheriff’s Levy Measure 5-290 proposed by Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley will add seven new sheriff’s deputies.
The new tax to support the levy would be 29 cents per $1,000 in assessed value. This means a home taxed on a $400,000 assessed value would add $116 to its yearly property tax bill.
City council supports levy
Both the Clatskanie and The Rainier City Councils voted to support the levy on May 1, following a presentation by Sheriff Pixley.
At a work session on April 19, the St. Helens City Council decided not to publicly support the sheriff’s levy. St. Helens has a city police department offering 24-hour coverage within the city limits. The council members’ consensus was that they did not feel they could ask city residents to pay more without more information about the measure.
“I’m a little bit uncomfortable with the levy because I haven’t looked at their finances; I know they’ve been struggling for years now to have 24-hour service; I’m surprised it wasn’t campaigned better,” Mayor Rick Scholl said at the meeting on the 19th. “I wish there would have been more campaigning done at the county level, and there would have been more of an open transparency to their budget needs for the levy. And I have not seen enough there.”
On May 3, the St. Helens City Council heard a presentation from Sheriff Pixley about the levy at their work session. At the conclusion of the presentation, the council discussed their concerns over the measure with Pixley.
St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl began by raising issues of the county commissioners’ budget, saying that he had been unable to review that information to do “due diligence” about the fiscal need for the levy. Scholl then asked Pixley whether he had been guaranteeing student resource officers in schools in the county. Pixley said that notion is “absolutely preposterous” and that he has only had preliminary discussions with school districts about what the process of getting School Resource Officers would look like.
Council President Jessica Chilton raised the question of how the success of the levy will be measured. Pixley said it would ultimately come down to the voters. Pixley also denoted that there will not be “overnight success” because the process of getting officers trained and out in the county could take up to a year and a half.
Councilor Patrick Birkle raised the concern of compression due to passing multiple levies and whether the sheriff’s levy would put the county past the compression threshold. Ultimately, it was decided that an assessor would be needed to analyze how close the levy would take the county to the compression point. The council had concerns about what the burden of this levy, in addition to potential future levies, could have.
Councilors Mark Gundersen, Brandon Sundeen, and Birkle expressed that they would support the levy as county members but said they would leave the decision up to the voters. Mayor Scholl emphasized his concerns with the budget.
“I’m more so challenging the budget and the fiscal means, and the campaign that was behind it in order to get where we are,” Scholl said. “And I hope that anybody in opposition or in favor of this can at least appreciate my asking about fiscal responsibility of our tax dollars.”
At the regular council session on May 3, the council voted on whether they would support the sheriff’s levy. Councilor Birkle motioned to approve a letter of support for the levy, and Councilor Sundeen seconded it. Scholl reiterated the comments he made at the April 19 meeting when the council did not support the measure.
Councilors Birkle, Sundeen, and Gundersen said they felt the pros of the levy outweighed the cons. Sundeen, Gundersen, and Birkle all voted in favor, while the mayor voted no. Councilor Chilton was not present at the meeting.
When The Chief asked Pixley why the people of St. Helens should vote yes on the levy when they already receive 24-hour coverage, Pixley said it would be a proactive approach to stopping crime.
“What the need is is we do help St. Helens with cover requests. There have been times where St. Helens has been tied up, so we have handled calls for the city of St. Helens,” Pixley said. “I’m a big proponent of whatever happens in the county comes to the cities. So if we can provide proactive patrols around St. Helens, or around Scappoose, or around any other city, that is going to inherently, I think, lessen the crime rates within the cities as well.”
Why now?
The current base tax rate for county operations is $1.39 per $1,000. Pixley wants to retain the base tax, allowing the levy to supplement the existing tax revenue. County residents already pay another Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) levy which funds jail operations at 58 cents per $1,000 in assessed value. This means that taxpayers would pay around 87 cents per $1,000 on both levies.
The proposed measure has been long overdue, Pixley said, because the CCSO has been understaffed and underfunded since he became sheriff in 2019. Pixley said he has been petitioning the county commissioners each year for enhanced staffing and has sought the levy because the commissioners have not made the needed funds available year after year.
“I’ve been making pleas to them,” Pixley said. “Multiple pleas since 2019 to enhance our staffing. I ask them for two additional positions every year till we can get up to what’s considered full staffing so we can go 24-7 law enforcement coverage. After going on five years now of not being able to do that, the commissioners have told me that money’s just not in the county budget to provide for that.”
Pixley said the proposed May 16 levy is the next best option if he can’t get funding directly from the county commissioners. According to the CCSO website, there is a total staff of 15 deputies, one detective, and 1 K-9. Enforcement’s patrol unit traverses the county’s network of over 550 miles of roads, responding to calls outside city limits and assisting the various city police agencies as requested.
Pixley said that two of those positions are designated to cover enforcement along the Columbia River. Three positions are funded through the city of Clatskanie and must stay within Clatskanie due to the CCSO contract with the city of Clatskanie. The CCSO also receives $150,000 from PGE to provide “enhanced coverage” for them, so they only have eight employees designated to patrol the county.
Call volume
Pixley says that the levy to hire seven deputies will fill the gaps in their coverage and reduce their call loads, overtime, and response times at the “minimum expense” to taxpayers.
When asked whether the CCSO had checked whether their coverage was optimized to provide maximum coverage, Pixley said there’s no formalized process they conducted to check that but said that his deputies respond to an average of 1,613 calls per service per year. That is an average of 4.4 calls per day over a 365-day year.
“We’re quickly working our deputies to death, and at some point, we have to stop doing that,” Pixley said.
Public concerns have also centered on the CCSO call load. On April 21, Pixley took questions during a KOHI joint radio show between Setting The Record Straight and Odd Friday.
Hosts took turns asking the sheriff questions about the levy. Brady Preheim, an Odd Friday host, asked the sheriff about a discrepancy in calls that CCSO reported in their annual reports from 2020 and 2021 and the records from the Columbia 911 dispatch for those years. Initially, Preheim asked about a discrepancy of “about 6,000 calls.” Pixley asked him to explain.
“For example, in 2020, your report says that you got 14,764 calls, but 911 says you got 10,448, a difference of 4,316 calls, what explains that difference,” Preheim asked.
Pixley responded that the difference could be a result of CCOM, the dispatch center, not including calls for service to Clatskanie.
“I can’t think of what, I can’t remember exactly that far back, but I typically include our Clatskanie calls within the county because we respond to Clatskanie as well. That’s probably the difference you’re talking about Brady, would be my guess,” Pixley responded.
