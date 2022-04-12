Planning for the annual Clatskanie Heritage Day celebration is moving full steam ahead as a small group of citizen volunteers work to return the popular Independence Day event following the pandemic.
Heritage Days had been canceled the last two years due to COVID-19.
“We are meeting regularly,” Heritage Days Committee Chair Debi Smiley said. “We are working to get a schedule and events and vendors in place, but it is a little more difficult, people are no longer in business or don’t have the capacity to attend. We have others who are stepping up.”
In August, the Heritage Days Committee announced that the annual Independence Day celebration would return in full force.
“We want to bring as much of Heritage Days back to the community as we can,” Smiley said in a published interview with the Chief in August.
This week, the Heritage Days Committee renewed that commitment, with Smiley saying the mission is “to bring the community together by providing an affordable and fun event that educates and showcases our rich traditions in a family-friendly atmosphere.”
The poplar community celebration includes a citywide parade, a car show and a fireworks display.
During the Fourth of July weekend, Clatskanie City Park fills with food booths, including the popular local homemade pie selling booth, family games, vendors and displays, and the fireworks display above the park at dusk on Independence Day.
Challenges
Smiley said a new challenge facing the committee for the 2022 celebration is continuing the annual popular vintage car show.
“The Clatskanie Cruisers had been hosting the car show for 30 years, so we are taking over the event,” she said. “We will do our best to continue that event.”
Smiley declined to provide specific details about why the Clatskanie Cruisers Club has decided not to conduct the car show and have transferred the effort to the Heritage Days Committee.
The Heritage Days signature beginning, according to Smiley, is the annual car show conducted the last Saturday of June that fills the city park with a variety of vintage vehicles. There is also the All Class Reunion to be held at Clatskanie City Park the Sunday following the car show.
According to Smiley, this year’s Heritage Days will include other popular traditions, such as a softball game, basketball tournament, ice cream eating contests and homemade pies for sale at the park.
“We are excited,” Smiley said, adding that another key element is raising the needed funds to put on Heritage Days. Smiley estimates the cost can be as high as $25,000.
“That cost includes the fireworks, which is a big expense, the portable toilets, insurance, advertising and other costs. It all adds up,” she said. “So, we are also planning fundraising events to help fund Heritage Days.”
A community bark dust sale and delivery project will be one of the annual fundraising projects, Smiley said, which is expected to be conducted in May. Specifics about the fundraising events were pending at press time. Follow the event information at clatskaniechamber.com.
Heritage Days history
The passion and drive to continue Heritage Days is part of Clatskanie’s community tradition, according to Smiley.
“It has been a community activity for over 63 years,” she said. “It has gone through different phases. It is the strength of the community. It is one of those things that always comes back no matter what. I see a lot of my classmates that I went to high school with continue to participate.”
Heritage Days began in 1959 following drownings in the Clatskanie River.
“It was a sad loss for the community,” Smiley said.
Soon after the drownings, a fundraiser was held on July 4 with a community barbecue to raise money to build a city swimming pool.
“They raised enough money to build the pool and the event went over so well that they began holding Heritage Days each summer,” Smiley said. “Now it is a celebration of the community. The Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce took it over and has been organizing it since the 80s. It has always been a community function under different groups.”
Smiley said she and her husband have been involved in Heritage Days for years.
“It is important to us,” she said. “I am a fourth generation of the community. It was an event that was important to me as a child. I enjoyed it and now I just wanted to do my part to give back. My husband and I work hard with a great group of people to make it all work.”
Smiley said the work to produce Heritage Days each year is rewarding.
“I do it to see the people enjoy themselves and it has always been a time for us to come back to the community and see the kids enjoy themselves,” she said. “The fireworks is a nice grand finale to the event.”
For more information about Heritage Days, call Smiley at 503-338-8436.
