The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alert (WMEC 630) and crew held the change of command ceremony, Thursday, June 29, at the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria.

Ceremonial Photo

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alert and crew at the change of command ceremony in Astoria.

Cmdr. Lee Crusius relieved Cmdr. Matthew Kolodica as Alert’s commanding officer. Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, Coast Guard Pacific Area commander, presided over the ceremony.

1
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Submit an Ad

If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.


Online Poll

What are most looking to on July 4?

You voted: