An 8.1-acre site along Canyon Road in Clatskanie has been the focus of neighbors’ concerns over the past several weeks.
City review
In December, the Clatskanie Planning Commission sent the rezone proposal to the Clatskanie City Council recommending denial of the proposal, citing safety concerns.
The first reading of an ordinance rezoning the property from R-10 (10,000 sq. ft. lots) to R-5 (5,000 sq. ft lots) and a portion to MFR (multi-family residential) was conducted during the Jan. 5 city council session.
“Concerns expressed were road capacity, for Canyon Road and safety of children as it is near the high school and also the Conyers Creek Road that leads to Canyon Road and its safety,” Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman told The Chief. “Concerns were also expressed about the possible density of the housing and the impact that would have on the area.”
Council members also expressed concerns that the developer, Midnight Development LLC of Vancouver, Washington, had not provided any site plan designs of the proposed housing showing how many homes would be constructed and a design of the overall development.
The developer wanted to obtain the rezone approval before having the architecture and engineering cost extended, according to Hinkelman’s discussion at the Jan. 5 council meeting. He also pointed out that the developer would be required to conduct a land use study and provide a Geotech report to mitigate any issues associated with the adjacent wetlands.
Councilor Jim Helmen, also an administrator with the Clatskanie School District, said the housing development would have considerable effect on traffic at the adjoining high school property.
A resident of the area expressed concerns about traffic navigating around what he called dangerous corners in the area. Another neighbor cited increased traffic and vehicles parked along the roadway during sporting events at the high school.
Approval with conditions
During the Feb. 2 Clatskanie City Council meeting, the developer presented a preliminary site plan to better illustrate the housing development.
Both opponents and supporters voiced their opinions about the project.
“Traffic concerns and safety of the children going to and from the high school continue to be concerns from those opposing the plan,” Hinkelman said. “They also expressed concerns of dangerous corners on Conyers Creek Road.”
Councilor Jean Sampson expressed concerns of the safety of the children associated with the traffic in the area.
Those in favor argued that Clatskanie needs more affordable housing. One couple spoke of the high home prices currently and the need for quality homes at lower prices.
Following the public testimony, the city council unanimously approved the rezone ordinance.
“This is just the first step,” Hinkelman said. “The Geotech report will have to be conducted and a traffic impact study done and as the development takes shape, the fire district and the public utility district will have to review the makeup of the design to see if there are any issues.”
The Oregon Land Conservation and Development Department is also required to review the rezone ordinance.
“That generally takes about 30 days,” Hinkelman said. “I feel confident that the state will adopt the ordinance.”
Those still opposed to the housing development have the option of appeal to the Oregon Land use Board of Appeals.
It is unclear when construction would take place if all the necessary steps are taken by the developer.
Hinkelman said the last time such a housing development was constructed was in 2006. About 25 homes were built at Clatskanie Woods in northeast Clatskanie.
“Affording housing is a huge issue in Oregon and in this area, and hopefully this new development will help alleviate that a little bit,” he said.
