Work is underway in earnest at the site of Clatskanie’s newest city mural that will cover the south facing wall of Clatskanie’s former hospital, located on North Nehalem St. in downtown Clatskanie, visible from Highway 30.
In April, Columbia County artist Jeremy Furnish announced plans for the mural, inspired by the literary works of Raymond Carver — a great American short story writer and poet who was born in Clatskanie in 1938.
Furnish issued a “Call to Artists / Request for Design Proposals,” asking student, emerging, and professional artists living in the Lower Columbia Region for the mural.
Seaside resident Dylan Eckland’s submission was selected as first place by a panel of judges. A tattoo artist who runs a private shop in Seaside, Eckland said mural art was a natural outflowing of his creative pursuits.
Eckland’s mural submission features a portrait of Raymond Carver alongside Beaver Falls and a quote from Carver’s poem ‘Where Water Comes Together With Other Water.’
The quote reads, “I’ll take all the time I please this afternoon before leaving my place alongside this river.”
At the site of the new mural on Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, Furnish said painting large images on the sides of buildings can be challenging.
“It takes a village,” he said. “It takes people who know what they are doing, know how to work with each other. It absolutely is a team effort because something this size is a task.”
As the coordinator of the murals, Furnish said he thinks and directs in layers.
“That’s my job, is the layers and then the volunteers are about a lot of the detail,” he said. “So, we have people painting over my back layers.”
Furnish said he is hopeful the new mural will be completed in a few weeks.
“Before it gets cold and wet,” he said. “We are going to do a big push right now.”
Furnish and his volunteer team of artists completed the first city mural last summer on the west side of the Hazen Hardware Building along Nehalem Street.
The mural, “Homeward Bound,” features a group of Chinook salmon swimming upstream to spawn.
Furnish is also looking to the future and where he might paint another mural in the city.
“We have a few candidates,” he said. “There’s talk of one on the side of the cultural center.”
But Furnish acknowledges that that mural may be a different type of project.
“The cultural center’s foundation board will most definitely be specific about what they want.”
Another mural site Furnish said could be at the former Radio Shack store parking lot.
“Something that can be very visible from the highway and is very colorful that will continue the draw to Nehalem Street,” he said
Furnish said it’s necessary to paint the town.
“There are a lot of old buildings that need a coat of paint,” he said. “The curb appeal someone sees driving through town is really important. The goal is to bring some outside money into the city and murals also improve the overall community’s livability.”
Joining Furnish at the mural site Wednesday was his wife, Amanda Garrett, who said she learns something new each time she works with the murals.
“Each time we paint I learn from other people about details, about working such a large scale, about light, shadow and human interaction, and how the painting effects people coming by,” Amanda said.
Jeremy and Amanda thanked Integrity Electric for loaning the couple a pickup truck equipped with a lift, giving the artists opportunities to paint the higher exterior of the murals.
The costs of the murals can be from three thousand to five thousand dollars, depending on the size and content, according to Furnish.
“It’s about $300 a day or so for the materials and that comes out of grant money or private fundraising,” he said. “By having the support of local businesses, like Integrity and the people of the community, that is where the value is.”
Furnish and his wife said the “fun part” of painting the city murals is to be able to work with other creative people in the community. The “hard part” is organizing the effort, “and painting around the wires attached to the buildings,” both Jeremy and Amanda said.
Jeremy and Amanda also expressed their gratitude to the Clatskanie Arts Commission for its support of the city murals.
