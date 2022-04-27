A little girl and her pink teddy bear are reunited, thanks to a Rainier police officer and a good Samaritan.
Four-year-old Karly Brown lost Nina, her stuffed companion, at T-ball practice on Friday, April 15.
“I had to go to work, so I dropped her and her dad off at the playground,” Katie Stoddard, the girl’s mother, explained. “She insisted on taking her bear with her because she had 45 minutes before her practice for T-ball. Her dad and I told her to leave it in the car, but she is very determined, so she got her way.”
“I guess when she went to go do her T-ball practice, she set the bear down and then was going to come back and get it afterward,” Stoddard continued. “It was gone. We’re like well, you learned your lesson. Don’t take your toys when we tell you not to. And then yesterday is when they posted about (the bear).”
On Monday morning, Rainier Police Department Clerk Susan Sullivan opened her email inbox to find an unusual request waiting for her.
“This pink teddy bear was found, lost and all alone in the city park on April 15, by a concerned and worried young girl,” the email read. “The lass, with fierce determination, brought the obviously well-loved toy to me, and asked us to find its owner, and thereby, reunite this beloved toy with its distraught owner and prove to the world that good things are out there if you just try to find them.”
With photos of the bear for Sullivan’s reference, the sender ended the email with a straightforward ask: “Can you put this little bear out on the PD Facebook page?”
That sender was Rainier Police Officer Douglas Wheeler.
Sullivan immediately honored Wheeler’s request, issuing the following post under the Rainier PD Facebook account.
“A young lady found a pink bear that was lost at the city park,” according to the post. “The bear was brought to the police department where it had quite an adventuresome evening. The bear is now ready to be reunited with its family. Please call or stop by the department if this is your furry friend. 503-556-3644.”
Stoddard said she first became acquainted with the Facebook post when it circulated in one of her group chats.
“I’m in my son’s baseball team group texts,” Stoddard said. “One of the moms saw the post and sent it in the group text, and that’s how I saw it.”
At around 3:30 p.m., Stoddard took Karly to the police station to retrieve her furry companion.
According to Stoddard, Karly’s initial reaction was, “want(ing) to know if they could find out who stole her teddy bear.”
“I think it’s great. It’s beautiful. I thought it was very sweet,” Stoddard said of the Rainier Police Department’s response. “It was a kind gesture.”
“Even with the police posing the bear on their car with the lights and stuff, I thought that was very funny and very cute,” she added. “I’m very thankful for our community.”
According to Sullivan, the officers’ scope of responsibilities goes beyond chasing down bad guys and making arrests.
“I think criminal calls are only a part of what we do. We actually do a fair amount of community policing,” she said. “If we have something that’s important to the citizens, it’s important to our department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.