The Rainier Trap Team is sporting trophies following competition at the 2nd annual Championship Youth Shoot at the Newberg Rod and Gun Club.

Trap Shooting

Jake Sorensen shooting in the Newberg Youth Championship while teammates Ruben Saucedo and Kylee Ford look on. Sorensen took home a trophy in the high school division.

The team, led by Coach Jeff Sorensen consists of eighteen students, returned to Rainier with a trophy in each division. Jake Sorensen took 6th place in the high school division. Tristin Stout took 2nd place in the middle school division.

Both Stout and Sorensen had a perfect 25 shot round and for Stout it was his first which meant the team did the traditional hat shoot at the end of the day.

At the event Saturday, May 15, the team average at the Newberg shoot was 18.1 out of 25, which was a team best, so far. The Newberg shoot was modeled after the Oregon State High School Clay Target League. The Rainier Trap Team will compete at the event Saturday June 26 in Hillsboro.

The student shooters are taught to value safety, marksmanship and fun. The students will be volunteering at the Oregon Hunters Association Banquet at the Columbia County Fairgrounds on June 5.

