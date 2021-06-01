The Rainier Trap Team is sporting trophies following competition at the 2nd annual Championship Youth Shoot at the Newberg Rod and Gun Club.
The team, led by Coach Jeff Sorensen consists of eighteen students, returned to Rainier with a trophy in each division. Jake Sorensen took 6th place in the high school division. Tristin Stout took 2nd place in the middle school division.
Both Stout and Sorensen had a perfect 25 shot round and for Stout it was his first which meant the team did the traditional hat shoot at the end of the day.
At the event Saturday, May 15, the team average at the Newberg shoot was 18.1 out of 25, which was a team best, so far. The Newberg shoot was modeled after the Oregon State High School Clay Target League. The Rainier Trap Team will compete at the event Saturday June 26 in Hillsboro.
The student shooters are taught to value safety, marksmanship and fun. The students will be volunteering at the Oregon Hunters Association Banquet at the Columbia County Fairgrounds on June 5.
Rainier Jr/Sr High School junior Tyler Borders is preparing for a competitive sport that wil…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.