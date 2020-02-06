Update posted at 2:40 p.m. Thursday
All lanes of U.S. 30 five miles east of Astoria are open following a major crash earlier in the day.
Update posted at 2:30 p.m. Thursday
One lane of U.S. 30 is open about five miles east of Astoria (milepost 92) following a multi vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality earlier today. Two-way traffic is being flagged through the area. Expect delays.
Update posted at 1:15 p.m
U.S. 30 remains closed about five miles east of Astoria (milepost 92) following a multi vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. This will be a lengthy closure for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction. There is no easy detour since SR 4 on the Washington side of the Columbia River is closed because of a landslide. Travelers should avoid the area or expect long delays.
Previous Chief coverage at 12 p.m.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that a multi vehicle crash has resulted in major injuries and has closed U.S. 30 in both directions about five miles (milepost 92) east of Astoria.
This could be a lengthy closure for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction.
There is no detour, so travelers should avoid the area or expect long delays.
