Banks Fire Crews are the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 26 near the tunnel at milepost 41.
The highway is blocked and life flight has been activated. As a detour, drivers are asked to use Highway 47 / Timber Road towards Vernonia.
For updates, see TripCheck.com, or call 511.
