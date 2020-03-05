Update posted at 5 p.m.
Oregon State Police report that on Thursday March 5, at approximately 6:20 a.m. OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 47 at milepost 75, near Manning.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Acura Integra, driven by Vernona resident Andrew Schappert, 35, was traveling southbound on Highway 47 when the vehicle left the roadway in a right curve and struck a utility pole.
Schappert sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Highway 47 was closed for approximately five hours.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Banks Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation and PGE assisted in the crash investigation.
Update posted at 11:45 a.m.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that Highway 47 is open south of Vernonia following a single vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality early this morning. Investigators had not released specific details or the names of those involved in the crash as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 7:30 a.m.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that at 6:21 a.m. Thursday, march 5, Banks Fire crews responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 47 just North of Highway 26 in the Buxton area.
It is expected that the road will remain closed for several hours. Motorists heading to or from the north and the Vernonia area are advised to use Timber Road as an alternate route.
